Clarion County Greets 2020 with a Larger General Fund and More Interest

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Treasurer Tom McConnell started the Tuesday morning meeting of the Clarion County Commissioners with some good news.

Preliminary figures for 2019 saw the county and the year with a balance of $4,476,072.30 and $111,402.24 in interest, both a marked improvement over the previous year. Interest last year was $92,000.00, and the general fund balance was $3,484,136.84.

“It was a good year for interest, thanks to you keeping higher account balances,” said McConnell. “High balances mean high interest.”

Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley unanimously approved a $30,000.00 writing contract with Delta Development, of Mechanicsburg, that would concentrate on grant writing and assistance for Clarion County in receiving grants from Harrisburg and Washington, D.C. Contracts with other county entities could total $90,000.00.

“There are enough people now willing to move ahead that we’re at $90,000.00, including Clarion County,” said Tharan at an earlier meeting.

“The ideal scenario is Donna Oberlander is now in positions of power in Harrisburg, and she has a lot of say in what happens. One of the benefits of having Donna there is that she’s been there for ten years now, and she can get stuff through and get stuff done.”

Matching possible projects along with the right grants will be one of the tasks for Delta and the county. Potential projects could include a needed pedestrian footbridge in Sligo, needed improvements for road entrance to the Smucker Peanut Butter Factory in New Bethlehem, Fiberboard Plant access, and many others. Economic Development will have a strategic plan that’s also going to work with the county on the comprehensive plan.

Commissioners also approved a contract with Zwick and Zwick LLP to provide legal services for the Public Defender’s office. The interim appointment is effective January 16, 2020, to March 15, 2020, for $1,350.00 per week. The company has offices in Brookville and DuBois. Clarion County is advertising for a full-time public defender.

Commissioners also announced the reposition of Donna Gallagher into the vacant position of Probation Office Manager effective January 27. The position is full-time, exempt, 40 hours per week at a salary of $36,500.00.

Brosius was elected chairman of the Clarion County Election Board in a unanimous vote.

ECS&R (Environmental Coordination Services and Recycling and ReCom Services) pricing for county recycling days were reviewed, along with a forklift fee of $250.00 per event. Tentative days for County Recycling are June 6 and October 17.

Pricing per pound includes:

Cathode ray tube TVs and monitors: $.60

Small Freon containing devices: $.65

All other electronics: $.40

Paint (oil-based and latex) $1.25 and price for residents $.75

Universal waste: (i.e., batteries and bulbs) $1.50 and price for residents $.75

All other household hazardous waste: $2.00 and price for residents $12.00

Propane Tanks: $8.00 each 1.25 and price for residents $.75.

Hotel tax refund requests reviewed and recommended by Hotel Tax Committee were approved by the commissioners and included the following:

North County Trails Association, $3,000.00 from hotel tax funds for transportation to events, program guides, and promotional carry bags. Fifty percent of the funds are disbursed at the time of approval, and 50 percent disbursed after completion.

The Autumn Leaf Festival, $2,500.00 for print and radio advertisements. Fifty percent of the funds disbursed at the time of approval and 50 percent paid after completion.

Saint Joe’s Fourth of July is requesting $2,000.00 for advertising. Fifty percent of funds will be disbursed at the time of approval, and 50 percent paid after completion.

An adjustment in poll worker pay was approved and now included a $25.00 payment for attending each training, plus mileage reimbursement of $0.51 per mile. New voting machines will require additional training for poll workers.

In other business:

Multiple contracts were approved on behalf of CYS with Clarion County Promise with terms from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020:

For the collaborative board, Youth Council, and PAYS data coordinator a cost of $41,000.00 with a county match of 20 percent.

For homemaker mentor in-home assistance to families, budgeting, home organization, cleaning, etc. at the cost of $30,000.00 with the county match at 20 percent.

For family group decision making at the cost of $40,000.00 and a county match of $2,000.00.

For in-home parenting services, periodic developmental screenings for children ages birth through five years old at a cost of $211,223.00 and a county match of 20 percent.

