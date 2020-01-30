Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Bark

This tangy and sweet candy is a perfect treat!

Lemon Bark

Ingredients

2 – 12 oz. packages white baking chips

1 cup crushed hard lemon candies, divided

Directions

~Line a 15x10x1-in. pan with foil; set aside.

~In top of a double boiler, melt baking chips; stir until smooth. Stir in 2/3 cup crushed candies; spread into prepared pan. Sprinkle with remaining candies. Cool.

~Refrigerate until set, about one hour.

~Break into pieces. Store in an airtight container.

