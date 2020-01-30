Clarion-Limestone High School to Present Dinner Theater Event on February 21, 22

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – The Clarion-Limestone High School will be presenting “The Great High School WHODUNIT,” an audience participation dinner theater by Eileen Moushey, on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22.

The show will be performed in the C-L Elementary Gym.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

The show’s plot immediately involves the audience members as they are present to attend an assembly held for the Dudley Family, wealthy alumni who regularly and most generously make donations to the school’s foundation. Attendees also include various Dudley High staff members, each with their own secrets and quirks, as well as Dudley High students, each with their own mission to set the school straight. Throw in a couple of incompetent security guards and a few FBI agents for good measure, and the entire family is in for a good time.

Pre-show and dinner entertainment will be provided by the C-L High School Jazz Band and throughout the show, the C-L Dance Team and Singers will perform. In addition, students from the C-L Life Skills classes will be making all of the desserts.

A silent auction of student work, as well as various basket raffles will be available. All proceeds will benefit the C-L Student Body, as funds raised will be donated to the Clarion-Limestone Foundation.

Dinner, catered by Nutrition, Inc., will be a choice of Herb Crusted Pork, Stuffed Chicken, Vegetable Lasagna or Chicken Nuggets (for kids 10 and under). All entrees include appetizers, tossed salad, a dinner roll, beverages, and dessert.

Tickets are $12.00 for adults and $10.00 for students.

A limited number of tickets are available for each performance, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will be distributed in the order in which forms are returned. Order forms can be picked up at the C-L High School/Elementary office.

Clarion-Limestone School is located at 4091 C-L School Road, Strattanville, PA 16258.

