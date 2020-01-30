Clarion Woman Accused of Stealing Man’s Prescription Medication Waives Hearing

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman facing theft and drug charges for allegedly stealing a man’s prescription medication waived her hearing on Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, the following charges against 42-year-old Heather Annette Lindstrom were waived for court on Tuesday, January 28:

– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stem from an investigation into a theft that was reported in late December of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:59 p.m. on December 28, 2019, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a residence on Seventh Avenue for a report of a theft.

A known male victim reported that Heather Lindstrom had stolen his prescription medication, three of his doxepin 10mg capsules and two of his clonazepam 1mg tablets (Schedule IV Controlled Substance), and she was currently upstairs in the residence, the complaint states.

Officer Wright then went upstairs to speak to Lindstrom and asked her if she knew why he was there. Lindstrom answered: “because I took (the victim’s) pills,” the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when asked why she had taken the pills, Lindstrom said she “wanted to sleep, so (she) took them.”

Officer Wright then spoke to another known female who allegedly reported that Lindstrom had also told her about taking the pills from the victim, the complaint states.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, December 31.

