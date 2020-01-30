Cranberry Girls Move into First-Place Tie in KSAC South With OT Win at Redbank Valley

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Ava Ferringer scored four of her 16 points in overtime to help Cranberry keeps in KSAC South title hopes alive with a 50-45 overtime victory at Redbank Valley.

(Photo of Cranberry’s Ava Ferringer. Photo by Kim Constantino)

Cranberry trailed 23-19 at halftime but took a 30-29 lead going to the fourth quarter thanks to third-quarter 3-pointers from Megan Hadden and Ferringer.

Redbank Valley, though, was able to force a 41-all tie at the end of regulation with Lauren Smith scoring six of her eight points in the fourth quarter and Alvia Huffman adding four of her 11 points in the quarter.

But overtime belonged to Cranberry, which was a perfect 5 of 5 from the free-throw line in the extra sessions.

Ferringer completed a double-double with 12 rebounds, while Hadden also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Kaylie Bruce added 10 points, seven rebounds and five steals and Kaia Dean had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Tara Hinderliter scored a game-high 20 points for Cranberry but had some foul trouble and finished with just six after halftime including four in overtime.

The Berries are now tied with Redbank Valley and Keystone for first place in the KSAC South identical 5-2 records with each team having three KSAC South games remaining.

Cranberry, which split the season series with Redbank Valley, hosts Karns City Friday and Clarion Tuesday before traveling to Keystone Feb. 7 already owning a win over the Lady Panthers.

Redbank Valley hosts Clarion Friday, hosts Keystone, which it lost to earlier in the year, Tuesday and is at Moniteau Feb. 7.

Keystone, which beat Karns City Wednesday night, hosts Moniteau Friday in addition to its games with Redbank Valley and Cranberry.

