 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide Explodes for 40 Points in Berries Win Over Redbank Valley

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Matt McQuaide Cranberry Mary RearickSENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Matt McQuiade exploded for a career-high 40 points to go with 17 rebounds while helping Cranberry rally past visiting Redbank Valley, 75-67, in KSAC South action.

(Photo: Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide exploded for 40 points in the Berries win over Redbank Valley. Photo by Mary Rearick)

McQuaide scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Berries overcome a 55-53 deficit entering the quarter.

He was consistent throughout the game also scoring eight points in the first quarter, 10 in the second and 10 in the third.

JT Stahlman added 17 points in the victory for Cranberry.

Bryson Bain scored 18 points to lead Redbank Valley with Chris Marshall adding 16, Owen Magagnotti nine and Delcan Fricko eight.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.