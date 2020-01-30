Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide Explodes for 40 Points in Berries Win Over Redbank Valley

SENECA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Matt McQuiade exploded for a career-high 40 points to go with 17 rebounds while helping Cranberry rally past visiting Redbank Valley, 75-67, in KSAC South action.

(Photo: Cranberry’s Matt McQuaide exploded for 40 points in the Berries win over Redbank Valley. Photo by Mary Rearick)

McQuaide scored 12 of his points in the fourth quarter to help the Berries overcome a 55-53 deficit entering the quarter.

He was consistent throughout the game also scoring eight points in the first quarter, 10 in the second and 10 in the third.

JT Stahlman added 17 points in the victory for Cranberry.

Bryson Bain scored 18 points to lead Redbank Valley with Chris Marshall adding 16, Owen Magagnotti nine and Delcan Fricko eight.

