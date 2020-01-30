CU Women Fall by 20 to Cal U

CALIFORNIA, Pa. – The Clarion women’s basketball team faced off with Cal U on the road on Wednesday, with the Golden Eagles falling 66-46 to the Vulcans at the Convocation Center.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Clarion will return home on Saturday to host Seton Hill at Tippin Gym, with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.

Other than the second quarter, the Golden Eagles hung tough with the Vulcans, keeping it within two possessions or outscoring Cal U in each of the other three periods. That second period proved to be the difference though as Cal U outpaced them 18-5 and held them to a 1-of-14 shooting performance from the field. Clarion shot better than 50 percent the rest of the way, going 10-of-19 in the second half.

Yndiah Bobo played a team-high 33 minutes and posted 11 points to go with six rebounds, while Ke’Airah Massiah paced Clarion with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. Yasmin Lewis tied for the team-high with six rebounds.

The first quarter went back and forth between the two teams, with neither going ahead by more than a handful of possessions at any time. Massiah scored on a fast-break layup with 3:33 left in the period to cut Cal U’s lead to 11-8, and Bobo made a mid-range jumper off a feed from Jada Smith to make it a one-point game. Celeste Ryman tied the game with 1:11 left in the first quarter by sinking a three-pointer, but Shauna Harrison responded immediately with a bucket to give the Vulcans a 15-13 lead. After Lewis briefly gave the Golden Eagles the lead with a pair of free throws, the Vulcans stymied them defensively the rest of the half and finished with a 33-18 lead.

Things stabilized for Clarion in the third quarter, though Cal U outscored them 16-10 in the period to build a 21-point lead heading into the final frame of action. The Golden Eagles responded with their best quarter of the game, outpacing the Vulcans 18-17 and shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

