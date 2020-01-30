 

Donald P. Fusilli, Sr.

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 04:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Donald FusilliDonald P. Fusilli, Sr., 91, of Wilmerding, Jeanette, Emlenton, and Saint Petersburg, Florida, passed away Wednesday evening, January 29, 2020, at his son’s home in Strattanville, where he has been residing for the last two years.

He was born on August 28, 1928, in Trafford, PA., son of the late Tim and Eva Yanuzo Fusilli.

Donald married the former Dorothy Pola, who preceded him in death.

He worked as a salesman for Encyclopedia Britannica and was the former owner of Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens and Cedarview Memorial Park.

Donald was of the Catholic faith.

He enjoyed music, playing the piano and the accordion, and golfing.

Donald is survived by his daughter: Donna Paganie and her husband, John, of Ohio; his son: David Fusilli and his wife, Kristin, of Strattanville; a daughter-in-law: Jennifer Fusilli; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his two brothers: John Fusilli and Joe Fusilli, both of Wilmerding; and a sister: Darlene Fusilli of White Oak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a son: Donald P. Fusilli, Jr.; and four sisters: Mary Fusilli, Katie Cassaro, Lily Simco, and Juliette Didiano.

There will be no public visitation.

Services will be private.

Interment will take place at the Cedarview Memorial Park Mausoleum in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.


