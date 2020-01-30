Ellen Jean Myers, 85, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, while at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Ellen was born on September 23, 1934, to the late William “Bill” and Nora Madeline (Kammerdeiner) Ball in Putneyville, Pa.

She graduated from the Union Joint Highschool in Rimersburg, Pa., with the class of 1952.

Ellen married Reverend Robert “Bob” Myers on August 3, 1952, in Rimersburg, Pa.; he survives her.

She was a co-founder of the Reynoldsville Gospel Center, Gospel Notes Outreach Ministry, and the Reynoldsville Area Food Pantry.

She worked in appliance sales at Sears in DuBois.

She was a fulltime mother and grandmother.

Ellen was a wonderful caregiver and always had time to help and counsel people. She easily made friends and was well-liked. Ellen will be sadly missed but not forgotten.

In addition to her husband, Ellen is survived by one daughter; Bobbi (Jeff) Kiser of Reynoldsville, Pa.; four sons; Mark (Carol) Myers of DuBois, Pa.; Michael (Debbie Priddy) Myers of Treasure Lake, DuBois, Pa.; Matthew Myers of Reynoldsville, Pa.; John (Tracy) Myers of Dubois, Pa.; one sister; Arlene Traister; seven grandchildren; Nancy Boyer of Pittsburgh, Pa.; Olivia McGarvey of Reynoldsville, Pa.; William Myers of Punxsutawney, Pa.; Emily Myers of Reynoldsville, Pa.; Michael David Myers of Erie, Pa.; Shannon Ciaramella; Kelsey Eliason of Reynoldsville, Pa.; and four great-grandchildren; Mack McGarvey; Roxy McGarvey; Brooke McGarvey; and Emmarie Bristol Myers.

In addition to her parents, Ellen is preceded in passing by two brothers; William Ball, John Charles Ball; and one grandson; Andrew Myers.

Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing at 1:00 p.m., also at the funeral home and officiated by Reverend Jim Green.

Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Reynoldsville Food Pantry, P.O. Box 146, Reynoldsville, Pa. 15851.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.