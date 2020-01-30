Featured Local Job: Accounting Clerk/Office Manager

Utility/Excavating Contractor is seeking a full-time Accounting Clerk/Office Manager with an excellent work ethic.

Applicant must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Excel, and Adobe. Hours are M-F 8-5.

We offer a competitive wage, health insurance, and retirement.

Resumes will be accepted by email at HR@mealyinc.com, mail or hand delivery to: Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc., 128 Lake Lucy Road, Tionesta, PA 16353.

No phone calls please.

