Featured Local Job: CDL Program Instructor

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 11:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Barber Trucking, Inc. is currently seeking a part-time CDL Program Instructor based out of our Brookville, PA location.

A few functions of the position include but are not limited to:

  • Train, supervise and evaluate the performance of assigned students
  • Observe legal and defensive driving practices
  • Maintain current knowledge of program rules, regulations, and requirements

To be considered for this position, applicants must meet all state and federal driver qualifications – holding a current PA Class A commercial driving license and medical card. Previous teaching experience is preferred but not required.

If you are a determined individual who needs little to no supervision and is looking for a position where you can have an impact on the trucking industry, we would like to hear from you!

Please contact HR Generalist, Denise Hoover, at 814-913-1565, or stop in, to fill out an application!


