Governor Wolf Announces $119 Million Investment in Water Infrastructure Projects in 15 Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced the investment of $119 million for 18 drinking water, wastewater, and non-point source projects across 15 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST).

“The investments made today (January 29) in Pennsylvania’s communities continue to demonstrate the need for reliable and safe infrastructure,” said Gov. Wolf. “These projects will continue to ensure that citizens across the Commonwealth have access to up-to-date, sound systems that provide clean water for every community.”

The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.

“Every day, we see more and more evidence of the impact that neglected infrastructure and environmental irresponsibility have on our communities,” said Gov. Wolf. “Significant investments like the ones made by PENNVEST today and programs like Restore Pennsylvania continue to put the commonwealth on the right track to clean water and healthy living environments.”

A list of project summaries follows:

Drinking Water Projects

Allegheny County

Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority* – received a $65,220,000 loan to address initial phases of a multi-year capital improvement plan. This project will include replacement of approximately 80,000 feet of water mains and associated connections, including the replacement of public and private lead service lines. The project will improve water supply by replacing leaking service lines and will address a Consent Order for lead service lines.

Blair County

Altoona Water Authority – received a $2,100,000 loan to replace approximately 6,500 feet of leaking water distribution lines. The project will reduce water loss and increase reliability of potable water sources for lower income households within the service area.

Tyrone Borough – received a $5,710,200 loan to replace water storage and pumping systems, including 10,900 feet of piping and stream crossings. The project will ensure continuous access of potable water and address regular water line breaks.

Indiana County

Indiana County Municipal Services Authority – received a $10,775,000 grant to extend existing public water service to the Borough of Marion Center, which includes a public school and the Spring Life Drug Rehabilitation Center. The project will provide reliable drinking water to more than 1,000 residents, supply much-needed fire protection systems, and address lead and bacteria issues in drinking water in the Marion Center High School.

Northumberland County

Municipal Authority of the City of Sunbury – received a $1,550,000 loan to make capital improvements to an existing water filtration plant, including replacement of mechanically operated controls and discharge lines. The project will improve the efficiency of the overall water treatment system and address public health concerns with existing malfunctioning equipment.

Pike County

Twin Lakes Utilities, Inc. – received a $304,573 loan and a grant of $4,660,027 to replace an entire water distribution system, including 27,000 feet of piping, a storage tank, and a well disinfection system. The project will address significant water losses from aging piping, improve fire protection systems, and correct systems that have led to chronic water outages of up to 30 hours.

Wastewater Projects

Berks County

Borough of Sinking Spring** – received a $1,750,000 loan to replace 2,950 feet of sanitary sewer line. The project will eliminate raw sewage backups into residential basements and raw sewage discharge into Cacoosing Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River.

Cambria County

Lower Yoder Township** – received a $561,032 loan and a grant of $3,438,968 to install 18,000 feet of sanitary sewer line and 1,350 feet of storm water collection to eliminate inflow into the sanitary system. The project will address an existing Consent Order to reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration entering the sewer collection system and will reduce overflows into local waterways.

Dauphin County

Elizabethville Area Authority** – received a $1,100,000 loan to upgrade an existing pump station with variable speed pumps and a grinder. The project will eliminate untreated sewage into a tributary of the Wiconisco Creek and provide additional processing capacity for the overall pump station.

Londonderry Township – received a $283,700 loan and a grant of $108,300 to design the extension of sewer lines to new growth areas of the township and connections to the Derry Township Municipal Authority for treatment. The project will design a remedy for an area that has confirmed onlot systems with a 24% failure rate and the potential for more broad system failure.

Delaware County

Chadds Ford Township Sewer** – received a $2,447,500 loan to convert a functionally obsolete wastewater treatment plant into a pump station and install a force mail to service existing development. The improved system will consolidate and replace existing, non-functional treatment systems and eliminate existing effluent water quality non-compliance issues.

Erie County

Harborcreek Township Sewer Authority** – received a $7,250,000 loan to reconfigure an existing collection system by installing 10,000 feet of sanitary sewer pipe and a 750,000gallon surge tank. The project will eliminate raw sewage overflows into nearby watersheds and significantly reduce energy consumption at a local pump station.

Northumberland County

Municipal Authority of the City of Sunbury** – received a $950,000 loan to repurpose existing wastewater holding tanks into equalization basins, adding additional storage capacity of 750,000 gallons. The project will reduce the amount of combined overflows as well as the amount of untreated sewer overflow into the Little Shamokin Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River.

Washington County

Union Township – received a $593,148 loan to provide new sewer service to additional households in the service area by installing 2,600 feet of gravity sewer line and lateral services. The project will correct existing malfunctioning onlot sewage systems and address illegal connections to the system.

Westmoreland County

City of Arnold** – received a $1,797,027 loan to reconstruct a combined sewer system by separating two partial sewer lines and widening the combined sewer piping. The project will reduce impact on aquatic life and reduce wet weather sewage overflows into the Allegheny River.

York County

York City Sewer Authority** – received a $6,807,942 loan to make upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant including replacement of effluent filters, weir gates, and new heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical wiring. The project will reduce the risk of untreated sewage discharging into local waterways and will improve the wastewater being discharged into the Codorus Creek, a tributary of the Susquehanna River.

Non-point Source Water Quality Improvement Projects

Centre County

Murmac Farms, LLC – received an $800,000 loan to construct a comprehensive manure solids separation system and 1,330 feet of piping to accommodate more than 1,800 dairy cows. The project will protect an unnamed tributary of the Nittany Creek and achieve compliance with National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permitting.

Perry County

Perry County Conservation District – received a $796,305 loan to construct a manure storage area, gravel access area, stormwater controls, and streambank fencing. The project will eliminate 37,600 pounds of sediment and 6,141 pounds of nitrogen annually, in addition to protecting the Baken Creek, which serves as a tributary to the Chesapeake Bay.

* denotes projects that have Drinking Water State Revolving Funds

** denotes projects that are funded with Clean Water State Revolving Funds

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.