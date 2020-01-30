Knox Man Seriously Injured in Route 66 Crash

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was seriously injured in a crash that occurred on State Route 66 in Knox Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, around 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, a crash occurred on State Route 66 just south of Schill Lane in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2011 Dodge Nitro, operated by 52-year-old David C. Bigley, of Knox, was traveling south on Route 66 when he lost control of the vehicle “due to his physical condition.”

The vehicle then crossed over the northbound lane and struck a fire hydrant before continuing to travel approximately 20 feet and striking a road sign. The vehicle then continued to travel south for an additional 45 feet and struck a tree, spun counterclockwise, and came to rest approximately 15 feet east of the roadway.

He was transported to UPMC Northwest for suspected serious injuries.

Bigley was wearing a seat belt.

Washington Township Volunteer Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Bigley was charged with a traffic violation.

