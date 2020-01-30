 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Lois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

campbellLois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell, 91, of Massillon, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hanover Healthcare Center.

Lois was born on August 11, 1928, in Climax, Pa. to L.W. and Audrey (Wagner) Cathcart.

On December 24, 1946, Lois married D. DelRoy Campbell of St. Charles, Pa.

Lois and DelRoy resided in Climax, Pa. until 1979, when they relocated to Massillon, Oh.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lois worked as a cook at Porter Elementary School in Pa. for 11 years and at Massillon City School District in Oh. for 11 years.

She was a member of Canal Fulton Baptist Church, where she was actively involved for many years.

Following her retirement, Lois traveled extensively with her husband, including a trip to Japan and many trips to the west coast.

Lois is survived by her husband of 73 years, DelRoy; sons, Robert D. Campbell and wife, Debbie, of Silverdale, Wa., Jack N. Campbell and wife, Fran, of Cedarville, Oh., and Benjamin J. Campbell and wife, Cindy, of New Bethlehem, Pa.; and daughter, Susan Pope Kelly, and husband, Lake, of Winchester, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st, from 5-8 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St, (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Oh.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 a.m., with Whitney Owens, pastor of Canal Fulton Baptist Church officiating, with visitation one hour prior to service time.

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem, Pa., Monday, February 3rd at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in Mrs. Campbell’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, Oh. 44685.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.