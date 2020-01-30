Lois Claire (Cathcart) Campbell, 91, of Massillon, OH, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hanover Healthcare Center.

Lois was born on August 11, 1928, in Climax, Pa. to L.W. and Audrey (Wagner) Cathcart.

On December 24, 1946, Lois married D. DelRoy Campbell of St. Charles, Pa.

Lois and DelRoy resided in Climax, Pa. until 1979, when they relocated to Massillon, Oh.

In addition to being a homemaker, Lois worked as a cook at Porter Elementary School in Pa. for 11 years and at Massillon City School District in Oh. for 11 years.

She was a member of Canal Fulton Baptist Church, where she was actively involved for many years.

Following her retirement, Lois traveled extensively with her husband, including a trip to Japan and many trips to the west coast.

Lois is survived by her husband of 73 years, DelRoy; sons, Robert D. Campbell and wife, Debbie, of Silverdale, Wa., Jack N. Campbell and wife, Fran, of Cedarville, Oh., and Benjamin J. Campbell and wife, Cindy, of New Bethlehem, Pa.; and daughter, Susan Pope Kelly, and husband, Lake, of Winchester, Ky.; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents; 10 brothers and sisters; and two great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31st, from 5-8 p.m. at Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St, (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Oh.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 a.m., with Whitney Owens, pastor of Canal Fulton Baptist Church officiating, with visitation one hour prior to service time.

Interment will be in the Squirrel Hill Cemetery in New Bethlehem, Pa., Monday, February 3rd at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in Mrs. Campbell’s name to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, Oh. 44685.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com.

