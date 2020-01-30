Madison Jane Lyons, transferred from her parents’ loving care into God’s tender care on Monday morning, January 27, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.

Madison was the daughter of Matthew T. and Jennifer N. Morrissey Lyons of Middletown, Pa.

In addition to her parents’ love for her, Madison was loved by her big brother, Matthew. He would often snuggle with her and mommy. She would listen as mommy would sing bedtime lullabies to Matthew. Mommy and daddy thought she would be a soccer player as she got older because of the way she would kick inside her mother.

In addition to her parents and brother, Madison is survived by maternal grandparents, James and Cheryl Morrissey of Cedar Rapids, Ia.; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Kimberly Lyons of Franklin, Pa.; maternal great grandparents, James and Mary Jane Morrissey of Tyrone, and Alberta McCahan of Tyrone; paternal great grandparents, George and Charlene Ekis of Franklin; aunt Jamie (David) Christian; uncles James (Melissa) Morrissey, and Tyler Lyons; and four cousins.

She was preceded in death by a maternal great-grandfather, Donald McCahan, and paternal great-grandparents, John and Ruth Lyons.

Jennifer, Matthew, and their family covet your prayers as they grieve the loss of a child they will never get to know, heal from the pain of losing an infant, and experience God’s love and peace during this time.

A memorial service will be held at Stevens Hill Church of the Brethren, 3131 Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sweet Grace Ministries, 77 Horst Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201, designated in honor of Madison Jane Lyons.

To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.

