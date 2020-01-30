Man Accused of Sending Sexually Explicit Message, Nude Photo of Woman to Clarion County CYS Caseworker Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 29-year-old man who allegedly sent a sexually explicit message and a nude photo of a known woman to a Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworker was held for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against Jacob Daniel Bracken, of Kittanning, were held for court on Tuesday, January 28:

– Sell Obscene/Sexual Materials, Misdemeanor 1

– Unlawful Dissemination of Intimate Image, Misdemeanor 2

– False Report – Falsely Incriminate Another, Misdemeanor 2

– Unsworn Falsification to Authorities, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Disorderly Conduct Obscene Language/Gesture, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Bracken is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation into messages received by a Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworker in December of 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:26 a.m. on December 23, Officer Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to contact a known Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworker by phone.

The caseworker reported she had received a nude photograph of a known female client on her CYS cellular phone with a typed messaged that stated: “Hey (known caseworker), I’ll (explicit sexual act) for twenty bucks I need more stuff I’m sick.”

The complaint notes the message was sent from a known phone number.

Officer Wright responded to the scene, and the caseworker showed him her Clarion County cellular phone which contained the message from the known phone number. The caseworker advised that another caseworker had called the phone number, and a male had answered the call and identified himself as Jacob Daniel Bracken, according to the complaint.

Officer Wright then contacted Bracken by phone, advised him why he was calling, and requested an interview.

Bracken initially denied any involvement in the incident and stated the client herself sent the photograph trying to get him into trouble. When Officer Wright advised Bracken he intended to apply for a search warrant for the IP address the message was sent from, he maintained his innocence, the complaint states.

Officer Wright then applied for and was granted a search warrant for the subscriber information, message logs, call logs, IP logs, photograph contents, and all other information associated with the phone number. He was provided with the results the same day. Officer Wright then attempted to contact Bracken and the known client by phone but was unsuccessful. Later that day, Officer Wright was able to make phone contact with Bracken, through the known client. After being advised of the search warrant, Bracken then admitted he sent the message to the CYS caseworker but said he did not send the photograph, according to the complaint.

It was noted that Officer Wright advised Bracken that the nude photograph was attached to the text message.

The complaint states that Officer Wright requested an interview with Bracken at the Clarion Borough Police Department; however, Bracken said he could not find a ride. Consequently, Officer Wright contacted Kittanning Borough Police Officer Koprivnak to conduct an interview with Bracken and obtain a written statement.

At 3:30 p.m. on December 27, Bracken met with Officer Koprivnak and admitted that he sent the text message to the Clarion County CYS Caseworker. Officer Koprivnak obtained a written statement and forwarded it to Officer Wright.

Charges were filed against Bracken through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, December 31.

