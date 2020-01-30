Police Find Marijuana, Paraphernalia During Traffic Stop in Paint Township

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident in which marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found during a traffic stop in Paint Township.

According to police, around 6:13 p.m. on Monday, January 27, a traffic stop was made on a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo on State Route 66/Whisner Road in Paint Township, Clarion County, for an observed traffic violation.

Police say upon contact with the occupants of the vehicle, a 48-year-old Tionesta man and a 41-year-old Tionesta woman, an odor of marijuana was detected.

According to police, through investigation, marijuana and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

