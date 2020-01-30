Punxsutawney Gearing Up for Groundhog Day

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (EYT) – This coming Sunday is February 2, and, as anyone in Western Pennsylvania can tell you, that means it is time for Punxsutawney’s annual Groundhog Day celebration.

[Photos courtesy Kyle Yates Photography]

The event, held every February 2, is based on the lore of early German settlers, and its popularity has become so widespread that it draws thousands of visitors from all over the world to a borough of just under 6,000 residents.

Preparations for each year’s festivities usually start well in advance but one the of major concerns is always the weather, which can be quite cold and unpredictable in Western Pennsylvania this time of year. While Saturday is looking chilly, the day is looking less likely to include rain or snow than the two days prior.

Although the main event, Punxsutawney Phil’s 134th annual weather prediction, is officially observed on February 2, the Groundhog Club and Punxsutawney began the annual festivities with the Crowning of Little Mr. & Miss Groundhog on Saturday, January 25.

Activities for Friday, January 31, and Saturday, February 1, include food and craft vendors, musical performances, chainsaw carving, scavenger hunts, walking tours, art displays, wine tastings, and more.

A heated “Celebration Tent” located in Barclay Square will host many of the events while Mulberry Square, the Community Center, Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center, Punxsutawney Memorial Library, and businesses throughout Punxsutawney will host others.

And, of course, the highlight of the festivities will be Inner Circle’s 134th Trek to Gobbler’s Knob where Punxsutawney Phil will give his prognostication to those gathered in Punxsutawney, and throughout the world.

In previous years, as many as 20,000 fans have gathered in the natural amphitheater by the crack of dawn to hear whether we can expect an early spring or six more weeks of wintry weather.

The star of the celebration, Phil, was unavailable for comment.

A schedule of events and travel guide is available here.

For more information on this year’s festivities, visit Groundhog.org.

