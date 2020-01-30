Ramada Clarion Offers Romantic Dinner for Two for Valentine’s Day
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Ramada Clarion is offering a romantic dinner for two for Valentine’s Day!
The dinner is offered on Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15.
The cost is $44.95 or included with room package.
Call 814-226-8850 for more information or to make reservations.
Ramada Clarion is located at 45 Holiday Drive.
