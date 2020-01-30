 

SPONSORED: Hurry to Redbank Chevrolet for Last Chance Deals on 2019 Trax AWD, 2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs, and More!

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Redbank Chevrolet - SPONSORED CONTENT

tRAX SNEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry to Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem for last chance deals on 2019 Trax LT AWD, 2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs, and more!

LAST CHANCE 2019 Trax LT AWD @ $19,995 ends Friday 1/31 (pictured above and below)

1580319284797000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs NOW $11000 OFF til 1/31

1580319380905000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

GM CERTIFIED 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All Wheel Drive $13,990

1580319442902000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

GM CERTIFIED 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4WD $23,990

1580319491199000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

Redbank Certified Pre-Owned 2010 Chevrolet Impala LTZ $8,990

1580319551585000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

GM CERTIFIED 2019 GMC Acadia SLT All Wheel Drive $30,990

1580319726957000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

GM CERTIFIED 2017 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD $30,990

1580319798439000_1721911556
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)

See more at www.redbankchevrolet.com; stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.

redbank chevrolet a

“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”

Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.


