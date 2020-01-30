SPONSORED: Hurry to Redbank Chevrolet for Last Chance Deals on 2019 Trax AWD, 2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs, and More!
Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Hurry to Redbank Chevrolet in New Bethlehem for last chance deals on 2019 Trax LT AWD, 2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs, and more!
LAST CHANCE 2019 Trax LT AWD @ $19,995 ends Friday 1/31 (pictured above and below)
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
2019 Silverado 1500 Crew Cabs NOW $11000 OFF til 1/31
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
GM CERTIFIED 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT All Wheel Drive $13,990
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
GM CERTIFIED 2016 Chevrolet Colorado Crew Cab Z71 4WD $23,990
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
Redbank Certified Pre-Owned 2010 Chevrolet Impala LTZ $8,990
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
GM CERTIFIED 2019 GMC Acadia SLT All Wheel Drive $30,990
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
GM CERTIFIED 2017 Silverado 1500 Crew Cab LT 4WD $30,990
(CLICK ON VEHICLE FOR DETAILS)
See more at www.redbankchevrolet.com; stop at Redbank Chevrolet located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.; or call 814-275-2410 for more information.
“Stop in at Redbank Chevrolet … and if you don’t see us today, we’ll still be here tomorrow!”
Visit Redbank Chevrolet’s website or
their Facebook page for the latest updates on new arrivals and sales.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.