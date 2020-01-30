 

State Police Calls: Incidents of Harassment

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) &#8211 Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in New Bethlehem Borough

Around 1:16 a.m. on January 17, Clarion-based State Police investigated an altercation at a location on Broad Street in New Bethlehem Borough.

Police say 33-year-old Cody Lee, of Fairmount City, and 22-year-old Jacob Hopper, of Templeton, were both cited for Harassment through District Court 18-3-04.

Harassment in Toby Township

According to police, on Wednesday, January 29, a report of child abuse that allegedly occurred between November 1, 2019, and January 29, 2020, at a location on Bela Road in Toby Township involving an 11-year-old Butler child was reported to Clarion-based State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.


