Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 29 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Kane 48, Ridgway 25
Sheffield 48, Brockway 43
D9 LEAGUE
Bradford 64, St. Marys 33
DuBois 52, Elk County Catholic 43
KSAC SOUTH
Cranberry 75, Redbank Valley 67
MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE
Curwensville 67, Glendale 55
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Tyrone 67, Clearfield 49
GIRLS
AML
Brockway 61, Sheffield 21
DuBois Central Catholic 49, Johnsonburg 37
Kane 46, Ridgway 32
D9 LEAGUE
Elk County Catholic 44, DuBois 40
Punxsutawney 46, Brookville 37
Bradford 57, St. Mary 53, overtime
KSAC NORTH
Clarion-Limestone 47, Venango Catholic 27
North Clarion 66, Union 29
A-C Valley 47, Forest Area 25
KSAC SOUTH
Cranberry 50, Redbank Valley 45, overtime
Keystone 39, Karns City 13
Moniteau 70, Clarion 41
NTL
Northern Potter 38, Oswayo Valley 13
Otto-Eldred 57, Austin 11
Smethport 35, Cameron County 30, overtime
Coudersport 38, Port Allegany 30
