Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 29 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 48, Ridgway 25

Sheffield 48, Brockway 43

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 64, St. Marys 33

DuBois 52, Elk County Catholic 43

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 75, Redbank Valley 67

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 67, Glendale 55

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 67, Clearfield 49

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 61, Sheffield 21

DuBois Central Catholic 49, Johnsonburg 37

Kane 46, Ridgway 32

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 44, DuBois 40

Punxsutawney 46, Brookville 37

Bradford 57, St. Mary 53, overtime

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 47, Venango Catholic 27

North Clarion 66, Union 29

A-C Valley 47, Forest Area 25

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 50, Redbank Valley 45, overtime

Keystone 39, Karns City 13

Moniteau 70, Clarion 41

NTL

Northern Potter 38, Oswayo Valley 13

Otto-Eldred 57, Austin 11

Smethport 35, Cameron County 30, overtime

Coudersport 38, Port Allegany 30

