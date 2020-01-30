 

Wednesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Thursday, January 30, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 29 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 48, Ridgway 25
Sheffield 48, Brockway 43

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 64, St. Marys 33
DuBois 52, Elk County Catholic 43

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 75, Redbank Valley 67

MOSHANNON VALLEY LEAGUE

Curwensville 67, Glendale 55

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Tyrone 67, Clearfield 49

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 61, Sheffield 21
DuBois Central Catholic 49, Johnsonburg 37
Kane 46, Ridgway 32

D9 LEAGUE

Elk County Catholic 44, DuBois 40
Punxsutawney 46, Brookville 37
Bradford 57, St. Mary 53, overtime

KSAC NORTH

Clarion-Limestone 47, Venango Catholic 27
North Clarion 66, Union 29
A-C Valley 47, Forest Area 25

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 50, Redbank Valley 45, overtime
Keystone 39, Karns City 13
Moniteau 70, Clarion 41

NTL

Northern Potter 38, Oswayo Valley 13
Otto-Eldred 57, Austin 11
Smethport 35, Cameron County 30, overtime
Coudersport 38, Port Allegany 30


