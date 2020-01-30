Wednesday’s Girls’ Hoops: Balanced Effort Leads North Clarion to Easy Win Over Union, ACV, C-L, Keystone Win

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Abby Gatesman and Haley Sherman each recorded double-doubles as North Clarion rolled past Union, 66-29, for a home KSAC North victory.

(Photo of North Clarion’s Abby Gatesman)

Gatesman had 11 points and 12 assists while Sherman scored a game-high 13 points to go with 10 rebounds..

Also reaching double digits for North Clarion were Mackenzie Bauer with 11 points – she added five helpers – and Gabby Schmader with 10 points. Trinity Thompson tied Sherman for the team lead in rebounds with 10.

Dominika Logue paced Union with 10 points with Maggie Minick adding nine.

A-C VALLEY 47, FOREST AREA 25

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Meah Ielase and Rachel Cullen each scored 10 points to lead visiting A-C Valley to a 47-25 win over Forest Area at East Forest.

Cullen hit three 3-pointers on her way to the 10 tallies.

Baylee Blauser and Andrea Meals each chipped in six points in the win for the Lady Falcons.

Jessica Wagner led Forest Area with nine points.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 47, VENANGO CATHOLIC 27

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Kendall Dunn had 13 points to lead a balanced offensive attack as Clarion-Limestone defeated Venango Catholic, 47-27.

Maddy Wenner netted 10 tallies for the Lady Lions with Janelle Pezzutti chipping in seven. Anna Kennemuth and Frances Milliron each had six tallies.

Venango Catholic was without leading scorer Emma Ekis. Maria Wessell paced the Lady Vikings with 14 points while Hope Winger added 12 points and four rebounds.

KEYSTONE 39, KARNS CITY 13

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Emily Lauer netted 13 points and added six rebounds and led a balanced offensive attack as Keystone rolled past Karns City on the road, 39-13.

Jozee Weaver added nine points for the Lady Panthers offense while Maddie Dunlap and Alyssa Dunlap each tallied six. Natalie Bowser had two points and eight rebounds.

Emma Johns netted four points to pace the Lady Gremlins offense.

MONITEAU 70, CLARION 41

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Kristin Auvil exploded for 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead Moniteau to a 70-41 win over visiting Clarion.

Aslyn Pry added 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Lady Warriors with Kaitee Chesonis chipping in 10 points and Haley Pry four points and seven assists.

Kait Constantino led Clarion with 23 points, including 17 after halftime, while Payton Simko chipped in seven points.

