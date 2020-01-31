Wolf Says ‘No’ to Trump Medicaid Block Grant Proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller on Thursday made clear that Pennsylvania will not apply for a Medicaid block grant proposal from the Trump Administration.

The Trump Administration’s proposed rule would allow states to fund their Medicaid expansion through a block grant, limiting Federal funding available, which Wolf and Miller say would force states to restrict the number of people who can receive coverage and limit critical services that are offered.

Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller is standing with Wolf.

“Federal standards exist for these programs to preserve a baseline level of care and access for all Americans. We already know that a person’s health outcomes can be determined by their zip code, but states that choose this path will cut off health care coverage for their lowest income residents. These are people who don’t have the resources to move to a state that could be more generous,” Miller stated.

