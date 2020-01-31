A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of rain and snow showers, mainly after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mixing with rain after noon, then gradually ending. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday – Cloudy, with a high near 51.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

