Clarion U. XC Honored by USTFCCA for Academics

CLARION, Pa. – The United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced its 2019 all-academic honorees on Thursday, with the Clarion Golden Eagle cross country squad earning a spot among the NCAA Division II Cross Country All-Academic teams.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

In addition, four members of the team were recognized as USTFCCCA All-Academic Athletes.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, teams must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, including the most recent grading period and compile a team score at their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. Overall, there were 148 women’s teams that received All-Academic honors in NCAA Division II. The Golden Eagles recorded a 3.70 team GPA in 2019, which tied for the best among all athletic teams at Clarion in Fall 2019.

In order to qualify for All-Academic distinction, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 on a 4.0 scale and finish in the top-30 percent of their respective regional championship meet, among other qualifiers. Overall, there were 403 women who were named All-Academic Individuals in NCAA Division II. Letizia Collini (3.97 – Speech Pathology), Natalie Forsyth (4.00 – Nutrition & Fitness), Morgan Manglaviti (3.87 – Biology) and Haley Schaller (4.00 – Speech Pathology) were all among those honored for their work in the classroom as well as on the course.

