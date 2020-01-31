Easton Michael Umstead, beloved child of Chevone M. Sires, was born an angel in his mother’s arms on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

In addition to his mother, Easton will be forever remembered by his maternal grandfather, John Umstead of Franklin; his maternal grandmother, Danielle Swab of Polk; his maternal great-grandparents, Mary and Dana Swab of Franklin; his cousin, Vamya Loggins of Franklin; his uncle, Tony Umstead and his wife, Marrissa of Rouseville; his five aunts, Virginia Loggins, Sarah Winters and her husband, William, Tiffany Umstead, all of Franklin, Ally Swietzer of Polk, and Cassie Umstead, also of Franklin; and by several other cousins.

Easton was preceded in death by his paternal great-grandparents, Daniel and Betty Umstead.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

