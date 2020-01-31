Featured Local Job: County Caseworker 3 (Local Government) Multiple Positions

​Want to make a difference in a child’s life? The County of Clarion currently has immediate openings for:

County Caseworker 3 – Foster Care Coordinator

County Caseworker 3 – Quality Assurance Coordinator

They offer a supportive work environment, an excellent benefit package and opportunities for career advancement.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application with detailed work experience along with a copy of college transcripts. County applications can be found at http://www.co.clarion.pa.us/jobs/Pages/openings.aspx

Candidates must meet all Civil Service Requirements of the position and obtain required clearances prior to starting employment with the position.

Applications and transcripts can be submitted online to tcochran@co.clarion.pa.us

Applications can also be mailed or delivered to:

County of Clarion

Department of Employee Relations

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

CLOSING DATE: FEBRUARY 10, 2020

Salary

RANGE: $29,972.90 – $32,777.43

Eligibility All Candidates:

One year of experience as a County Caseworker 2 OR

A bachelors degree in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences and three years of professional social casework experience in a public or private social services agency OR

Any equivalent combination of experience and education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice or other related social sciences.

