Hearing Set for Tuesday for Lucinda Women Charged for Taking Cash Customer Left at Self-Checkout

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Two Lucinda women are facing hearings on Tuesday on charges for allegedly taking cash that a previous customer had forgotten at a self-checkout at Clarion Walmart.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old Jody Lynn Reed and 21-year-old Augustina Reed, both of Lucinda, are scheduled to stand for hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, on the following charges:

– Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

– Conspiracy – Theft Property Lost Etc. By Mistake, Misdemeanor 1

Both women are currently free on $1,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in November 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:36 p.m. on November 11, a known victim reported that she had been at Clarion Walmart on November 8 and had used the self-checkout. The victim received cash back and had forgotten to get the cash from the self-checkout before leaving the store.

The complaint notes the victim provided a receipt which showed her checkout time to be 6:25 p.m.

On December 5, Trooper Rowe, of the Clarion-based State Police, contacted asset protection at the store and provided them with the information from the report. Still images of two individuals taking the money at 6:26 p.m. were then discovered, and Trooper Rowe was able to identify the individuals through images of the vehicle they used, according to the complaint.

On December 22, the individuals, identified as Jody Lynn Reed and Augustina Reed, were interviewed and asked about the cash. They denied finding anything and stated “there were kids near the checkout that day,” the complaint indicates.

The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Thursday, January 2.

