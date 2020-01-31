Join the Explore Team: Social Media Manager

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and The Explore Radio Network, has an immediate opening for a full-time Social Media Manager.

JOB TITLE: Social Media Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Social Media Manager will report directly to the Editor and perform various social media related duties. Additional technical duties will also be assigned.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Produce digital content to be used on social media

– Publish content on various social media channels

– Use strategic methods to help grow social media audience

– Ensure effective execution of social media marketing strategies

– Produce weekly reports outlining progress

– Stay up to date on the latest social media trends and best practices.

KEY SKILLS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Have a positive attitude

– Attention to detail is a must

– Must possess excellent grammar skills

– Must be a perfectionist

– Must be computer savvy and have a strong understanding of technology

– Willingness to take on any task, regardless of the size and difficulty of the task

EXPERIENCE

– High School Diploma

– Strong knowledge of various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

– Experience with social media management tools such as Hootesuite

– Editorial experience a plus

– Marketing experience a plus

– Media Sales experience a plus

– Salesforce experience a plus

POSITION TYPE: Part-time

LOCATION: Clarion, Pennsylvania

COMPENSATION: Above market pay based on experience. The position will be 32 to 40 hours per week.

PERKS: Health insurance, company-match IRA, bonuses based on performance, room for advancement, some work-from-home time, free pizza.

EYT Media Group, Inc., established in 2010, is a fast-growing media company based in Clarion, Pa. The company operates a network of hyperlocal news and information websites in Western Pennsylvania, including www.CookForest.com, www.exploreClarion.com, www.exploreJeffersonPA.com, www.exploreVenango.com, and recently acquired www.D9Sports.com. The network of sites attracts over 1,000,000 users per month. The company also runs the EYT Radio Network, an online radio station that broadcasts various local shows and sports programming.

NEAREST MAJOR MARKET: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

APPLICATION PROCESS: E-mail cover letter and resume to jobs@exploreyourtown.com.

