State Police Respond to Knox Township Accident

KNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Thursday morning in Knox Township.

According to police, around 7:06 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 57-year-old Peter A. Thompson, of Shippenville, was operating a 2011 Acura MDX on Schupp Drive near the intersection with State Route 66 in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say Thompson was turning around at a pull-off on Schupp Drive near its intersection with State Route 66 when the left side rear wheel of his vehicle fell off.

The vehicle then came to a final rest facing south on Schupp Drive.

Thompson was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Pennmark Services, of Warren, Pa., assisted at the scene.

