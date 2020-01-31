 

State Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

Friday, January 31, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

SUSPECT-1MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of theft in Monroe Township.

According to police, on Wednesday, January 29, a male suspect stole $80.00 in cash from a known 22-year-old Clarion woman who was in front of him at the Walmart self-checkout.

Police say the male suspect was operating a silver or gray Dodge Ram crew cab with a sunroof and 20-inch wheels.

Anyone with information related to this incident or anyone able to identify the suspect is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


