North Clarion Hosts A-C Valley Boys on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Possible District 9 Class 1A seedings are at stake among other things Friday night when North Clarion hosts A-C Valley in KSAC North boys’ basketball action, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: North Clarion’s Matson Higgins and Drew Gatesman (left and center) and A-C Valley’s Levi Orton (right) square off Friday night on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball on exploreClarion.com and D9Sports.com)

Tip-off is set for approximately 7:30 p.m. or 15 to 20 minutes after the junior varsity game. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from Keystone High School will start at 7 p.m.

Mike Kalinowski and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Chris Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews.

North Clarion needs to win to stay a game back of Clarion-Limestone in the race for the KSAC North title. The Wolves are 12-5 overall and 6-1 in KSAC North play.

A-C Valley is 12-7 overall and 4-3 in divisional action.

The teams played a great game in Foxburg Dec. 17 with North Clarion rallying in the fourth quarter for a 52-45 win. The Wolves trailed 39-30 going to the fourth quarter but outscored the Falcons 22-6.

Matson Higgins finished with a team-high 19 points for North Clarion with Devon Walters adding 13. Drew Gatesman, who added 15 points, also scored six points during the fourth-quarter comeback.

Walters also added eight rebounds and four assists for the Wolves, who trailed by 12, 37-25, with two minutes left in the third quarter.

Levi Orton tied Higgins for game-high honors with 19 points but was the only Falcon to score more than six.

Orton is one of the top scorers in District 9 averaging 22.9 ppg and recently scored his 1,000th career points in only his junior season.

Eddie Stevanus adds 13.1 ppg for A-C Valley with Eli Penny averaging 7.6 ppg.

Higgins is North Clarion’s leading scorer at 13.2 ppg with Gatesman adding 11.8 ppg and Walters 10.9 ppg. Jacob Bauer (7.2 ppg) and Collin Schmader (7.1 ppg) also play key roles for the Wolves.

