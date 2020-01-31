Pitt Places Five on All-ACC Academic Football Team

PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh placed five student-athletes on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Football Team, it was announced by the ACC this morning.

(Photo of Jimmy Morrissey. Photo courtesy of Pitt Athletics)

Pitt’s 2019 All-ACC Academic Football Team honorees are sophomore defensive end Deslin Alexandre, sophomore punter Kirk Christodoulou, graduate linebacker Kylan Johnson, redshirt freshman offensive guard Jake Kradel and junior center Jimmy Morrissey.

Morrissey received his third consecutive All-ACC Academic honor, while Christodoulou was honored for the second straight year.

The Panthers have had at least five All-ACC Academic selections in each season of Pat Narduzzi’s tenure (since 2015).

“Pitt is annually well represented on the All-ACC Academic Football Team and that’s a big point of pride for us,” Narduzzi said. “Our goal as a football program is to achieve excellence in all that we do. These five young men really embody that. They are not only outstanding players, but also decorated students and leaders. We’re extremely proud of Deslin, Kirk, Kylan, Jake and Jimmy.”

To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must have earned at least a 3.00 grade point average for the previous semester and maintained a minimum 3.00 cumulative average during his academic career. Athletic achievements during the most recent season are also considered in selecting the team.

Alexandre (Pompano Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach) started all 13 games for Pitt’s nationally ranked defense and compiled 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. Alexandre is a communication major.

In his second season as Pitt’s starting punter, Christodoulou (Melbourne, Australia/Balwyn) averaged a career-high 42.9 yards on 57 punts. He placed 22 inside the 20-yard line and 21 of his punts resulted in a fair catch, both personal highs. Christodoulou completed his bachelor’s degree in finance this past December.

Johnson (Dallas, Texas/Skyline) provided an immediate impact upon joining Pitt as a 2019 graduate transfer from Florida. A starter in every game, he totaled 54 stops, 10.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Johnson is enrolled in Pitt’s School of Social Work.

In his first active season, Kradel (Butler, Pa./Butler Senior) became a lynchpin on the Panthers’ offensive line, starting the final seven games at right guard. His play was instrumental for a unit that passed for more than 3,400 yards, Pitt’s highest total through the air since 2003. Kradel is an economics major.

Morrissey (Huntingdon Valley, Pa./La Salle College H.S.) established himself as one of the top centers in all of college football. The first-team All-ACC performer did not surrender a sack the entire season and also rated as the Panthers’ top run blocker. Selected a Pitt team captain as a junior, he went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing in December.

