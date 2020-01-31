Say What?!: Police Dog Helps Man Find Lost Wedding Ring Next to Road

WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND – A British police dog came to a rescue of a man who tossed his wedding ring during an argument with his wife and couldn’t find it at the roadside.

The West Midlands Police said Constable Carl Woodall was out on patrol with his sniffer dog, Odin, when he spotted two men with a flashlight acting suspiciously at the side of a Harbourne road about 2 a.m. Saturday.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.