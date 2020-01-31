 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

State Police Calls: Harassment, Criminal Mischief

Friday, January 31, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Redbank Township

On Thursday, January 30, Clarion-based State Police were made aware of an alleged incident of harassment involving a 49-year-old female victim from Templeton that occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Swede Hollow Road in Redbank Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Around 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Staples Plaza in Monroe Township for a possible trespass at a known business.

According to police, the individual involved, a 27-year-old Strattanville man, was contacted, and it was determined that no trespass had occurred. However, through further investigation, it was determined the individual had tampered with the store’s property.

Police say criminal mischief charges will be filed through District Court 18-3-02.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.