State Police Calls: Harassment, Criminal Mischief

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Redbank Township

On Thursday, January 30, Clarion-based State Police were made aware of an alleged incident of harassment involving a 49-year-old female victim from Templeton that occurred around 3:00 p.m. on Swede Hollow Road in Redbank Township.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Monroe Township

Around 3:31 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to Staples Plaza in Monroe Township for a possible trespass at a known business.

According to police, the individual involved, a 27-year-old Strattanville man, was contacted, and it was determined that no trespass had occurred. However, through further investigation, it was determined the individual had tampered with the store’s property.

Police say criminal mischief charges will be filed through District Court 18-3-02.

