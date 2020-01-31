Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 30 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 53, DuBois Central Catholic 29

NTL

Northern Potter 74, Oswayo Valley 65

Smethport 47, Cameron County 36

Coudersport 67, Port Allegany 38

Otto-Eldred 69, Austin 50

NON-CONFERENCE

Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsutawney 42

Tidioute Charter at Union – Canceled

GIRLS

NON-CONFERENCE

Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Curwensville 31

