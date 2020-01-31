Thursday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Friday, January 31, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 30 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 53, DuBois Central Catholic 29
NTL
Northern Potter 74, Oswayo Valley 65
Smethport 47, Cameron County 36
Coudersport 67, Port Allegany 38
Otto-Eldred 69, Austin 50
NON-CONFERENCE
Hollidaysburg 76, Punxsutawney 42
Tidioute Charter at Union – Canceled
GIRLS
NON-CONFERENCE
Philipsburg-Osceola 34, Curwensville 31
