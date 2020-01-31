Venango County Woman Who Attempted to Bite State Trooper Sentenced to Time Served

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City woman accused of attacking two state police troopers was sentenced on Monday to time served.

According to court documents, Venango County Judge Robert L. Boyer sentenced 29-year-old Lisa Marie Allmendinger to a minimum of 168 days up to a maximum of one year of confinement, concurrent with three years of probation, on one second-degree felony count of aggravated assault.

She was given credit for 168 days served in the Venango County Jail and granted immediate parole status.

Court documents indicate Allmendinger pleaded guilty to the above charge on November 18, 2019.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault, Felony 2

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief-Tamper With Property, Summary

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, June 13.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:40 p.m. on June 13, Franklin-based State Police received a phone call from a residence on Quaker Drive in Cornplanter Township, Venango County, regarding a female wearing a black tank top and red and black shorts who was covered in blood and causing damage to the property.

Corporal Miller and Trooper Falco, of PSP Franklin, responded to the location and found a female in the front yard of a residence matching the caller’s description.

According to the complaint, when Trooper Falco approached the woman, she became combative, charged him, and grabbed him. Trooper Falco then pushed the woman back and deployed his taser.

The complaint notes the taser seemed to “have little to no effect” on the woman. Trooper Falco then deployed his taser a second time, and Corporal Miller was then able to physically place the woman on the ground.

According to the complaint, the woman then attempted to bite Corporal Miller on the right lower leg while he attempted to handcuff her.

The woman, who was identified as Lisa Maria Allmendinger, then calmed down and apologized for trying to bite Corporal Miller, according to the complaint.

When asked what caused the injury to her face, Allmendinger told police she had been bitten by a friend’s dog, and noted she did not know how she injured her leg.

The complaint notes that Allmendinger appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and also had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath.

She was then transported to UPMC Northwest for treatment of her injuries. After being medically cleared, she was transported to the Venango County Jail for emergency commitment.

Allmendinger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 8:34 p.m. on August 13.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.