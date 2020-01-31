Wolf Administration Announces $5 Million in Grants to Help Individuals in Recovery for Opioid Use Disorder and Their Families

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf announced on Thursday that the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will be making available $5 million in funding for grants to support people in recovery from opioid use disorder and their families.

Three million in grants will be available for entities to deliver employment support services to individuals in recovery from opioid use disorder (OUD) seeking to enter the workforce, and $2 million will go towards funding for entities to deliver recovery support services.

The grants are part of the $55.9 million SAMSHA grant secured by the Wolf Administration to bolster the state’s response to the prescription opioid and heroin epidemic.

“A key component to an individual’s sustained recovery is the right services and supports – whether that’s help finding and retaining a job or help incorporating family into the recovery process,” Gov. Wolf said.

“Providing access to support is vital to sustained recovery and a successful, fulfilling future for everyone involved in the journey through opioid use disorder.”

“To date, we have significantly expanded access to treatment, and we are starting to shift our focus to the entire continuum of care, including career services and incorporating family members more into the recovery process,” Drug and Alcohol Programs Sec. Jennifer Smith said.

“These grants will enable organizations to give individuals the necessary tools to succeed after treatment and empower their recovery.”

For the $3 million in employment support services, all applicants must identify at least one employer partner who is committed to providing employment opportunities to individuals in recovery from OUD. Grant funding will be awarded up to $200,000 for a wide variety of eligible items, including:

Vocational assessments;

Resume writing;

Interviewing skills;

Job placement; and

Transportation assistance related to employment.

The $2 million grant funding to deliver recovery support services to individuals from opioid use disorder and their families will be awarded up to $500,000 for a wide variety of eligible items, including:

Recovery coaching through Certified Recovery Specialists;

Recovery coaching through Certified Family Recovery Specialists;

Psychoeducational groups;

Telephonic supports;

Family-specific programming; and

Family mentoring.

Applications and project summaries for both grants can be found here. Applications must be submitted via email to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov by 12:00pm on Friday, February 21, 2020.

Applications will be competitively reviewed and scored based upon the applicant’s adherence to the funding announcement guidelines, and a timely submission to DDAP.

Questions regarding the grants and the application process should be forwarded to RA-DAGrantsMgmt@pa.gov.

For more information about the work the Wolf Administration is doing to combat the opioid crisis, visit pa.gov/opioids.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.