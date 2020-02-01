A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers before 7am, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers between 2pm and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – Rain showers before 8am, then rain and snow showers between 8am and 1pm, then rain showers likely after 1pm. High near 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, then snow showers likely between midnight and 2am, then rain showers likely after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

