Barbara Ann Faust Schierberl passed away on January 30 at the young age of 90, having celebrated this milestone birthday on June 12th with a wonderful party in her beautiful backyard at 803 Liberty Street, surrounded by her adoring family and many devoted friends.

A resident of Clarion for many years, Babs was born on June 12th, 1929 in Indiana PA. She was the younger daughter of the late Roland C and Marjorie Simpson Faust of Dayton PA.

Mrs. Schierberl was a 1951 graduate of Clarion State Teachers College, earning her degree in elementary education. She was employed for 20 years as a salesperson at Gala Galleries, which later became Card Towne, where she made many lasting friends.

A convert to the Catholic faith, she was a long time member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Clarion. She was a former Church organist and, with her husband Phil, served as a greeter for a number of years. A gifted pianist, Babs accompanied many choral groups through the high school and college. In her later years, she was the played for the Poor Souls, a singing group who traveled throughout the area entertaining clubs and organizations. She played almost every day, the most precious times when her granddaughter Kelly sang with her. She also enjoyed writing poems and jingles, doing crossword puzzles, and entering contests, most of all visiting with her many friends and neighbors on her front porch.

She is survived by two sons and daughters, James Schierberl of Erie, Cynthia Lander and her husband, John, of Oyster Bay, New York, John Schierberl and his wife Brenda of Columbus Ohio, and Lee Payer and her husband Mick of Cambridge Springs. She also is survived by 11 grandchildren, Cari, Sheri, Charlie, Zach, Laura, Johnny, Justin, Cory, Rachael, Kelly, and Michael, as well as seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Phil, her sister Shirley Powell, and an infant sister, Helen Louise. Babs was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Friends will be received at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion, from 2 to 5 on Sunday.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, in the Immaculate Conception Church, with the Rev. Monty Sayers as celebrant.

She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Phil, in the Clarion Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the music fund of Immaculate Conception Church.

A special thanks to her home health care givers who helped her accomplish her goal of remaining home.

Heaven will be a much happier place today, as Babs is reunited with her beloved Phil, and continues to spread her perpetual sunshine across the skies.

