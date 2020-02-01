After a three-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis, Beverly Ann Rankin, 73, of Clarion, went home to be with her Lord and Savior January 31, 2020.

She was born on May 26, 1946 in Kankakee, Illinois; daughter of the late Arnold Kline and Alice Mae Bole Stewart.

Beverly married Larry Rankin, Sr. on December 23, 1995, whom survives.

In addition to being a homemaker and wonderful cook, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her family, golfing with friends, and reading. Her most cherished childhood stories were of times spent with her cousin, Shirley. Her grandchildren will always remember her hugs and the way she selflessly put others’ needs before her own.

She was a member of the Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.

Beverly is survived by her loving husband: Larry, of 24 years; two daughters: Kelly M. Shaffer and her husband, Tracy, of Mechanicsburg and Wendy B. Stivanson and her husband, Mike, of Shippenville; two step daughters: Teena L. Mallon and her husband, Keehan, of California and Elizabeth M. “Beth” Stahlman and her husband, Nate, of Jeanette; a step son: Larry T. Rankin, Jr. and his wife, Kelli, of Strattanville; and eleven grandchildren: Cole Shaffer of Kentucky, Brooke Shaffer of State College, Austin Stivanson of Altoona, Alliana Stivanson of Shippenville, Rory, Devyn, and Reid Mallon of Califorina, Landon and Lucas Rominski of Strattanville, and Evelyn and Greyson Rankin of Strattanville.

She is also survived by her siblings: Janit Hull of Illinois, Nancy Freeman of Alabama, and Fred Vagt of Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.

At Beverly’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made in Beverly’s name to the AseraCare Hospice, 1000 Fianna Way, Fort Smith, AR 72919.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

