C-L Girls Upset Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Kendall Dunn netted nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter as Clarion-Limestone upset Union, 50-46.

(Photo: The C-L girls’ basketball team beat Union Friday night. Photo by Chris Rossetti)

Frances Milliron led the Lady Lions offense with 15 points and went 5-for-5 from the charity stripe. Janelle Pezzuti hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 12 points while Anna Kennemuth added seven.

Dominika Logue had a game-high 18 tallies for the Damsels and went 4-for-3 at the free-throw line. Hailey Kriebel went 5-for-7 at the line and finished with 10 points.

It was the third meeting of the year between the teams and the first win for C-L, which lost 66-35 in mid-December at C-L and 57-33 just after Christmas at the Union Christmas Tournament.

