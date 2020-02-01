C-L Secures Seventh Straight KSAC North Title With Win Over Union

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion-Limestone claimed its seventh straight KSAC North title with a 69-50 win over visiting Union.

(Photo of C-L’s Deion Deas. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

The Lions, who have won eight of the last nine KSAC North crowns, got helps earlier in the night when A-C Valley beat second-place North Clarion handing the Wolves their second KSAC North loss.

With two games left – including a matchup between C-L and North Clarion Wednesday at C-L – the Lions lead the Wolves by two games. Even if C-L loses its final two contest vs. North Clarion and Forest Area and North Clarion wins its final two against C-L and Venango Catholic, the Lions win the North based on overall league record since the teams at that point would have split their regular-season series. C-L went 5-1 vs. the KSAC South while North Clarion was 3-3 vs. the KSAC South.

Deion Deas led the way for the Lions with 19 points, nine assists and two steals with Hayden Callen adding 18 points, nine rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Also for C-L, Jordan Hesdon added eight points, five steals and four assists, Curvin Goheen had eight points and five rebounds and Mitch Knepp added seven points and seven rebounds.

Union, playing without starter Karter Vogle, got 16 points from Caden Rainey and 14 from Isaac Saylor, who hit four 3-pointers, three of them during an 11-point third quarter.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.