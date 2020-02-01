 

Cases Against Sligo Residents Involved in Domestic Incident Move Forward

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Legal-scales-books-gavel-Image-1024x681[1]MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The cases against two Sligo residents involved in a physical altercation in Monroe Township moved forward in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate on summary count of harassment against each 38-year-old Nathan Duane Smith and 23-year-old Victoria Lynn Briggs were moved to non-traffic court on Tuesday, January 28.

One second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault against each Smith and Briggs were dismissed.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in late December.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, Smith and Briggs were involved in an argument that turned physical at a residence located on State Route 68, Sligo, Monroe Township, Clarion County.

During the altercation, Smith and Briggs were shoving each other and throwing things at each other. Smith suffered an injury to his nose, while Briggs suffered bruises and a bleeding cut to her head, according to the complaint.

Smith and Briggs were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:30 p.m. on December 30.


