Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Frosted Chocolate Chip Brownies

These moist, cake-like brownies will make a good snack for your Super Bowl party!

Frosted Chocolate Chip Brownies

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

4 large eggs

1 – 16 oz. can chocolate syrup

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1 cup chopped nuts

Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting:

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/2 cup sour cream

2-1/4 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

~In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in chocolate syrup and vanilla. Gradually add flour. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts.

~Pour into a greased 13×9-inch baking pan. Bake at 350° for 35 to 40 minutes (or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean). Cool on a wire rack.

~For frosting, in a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips and butter; stir until smooth. Cool for five minutes. Whisk in sour cream. Gradually stir in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Frost brownies. Cut into bars. Store in the refrigerator.

