Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 31 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Johnsonburg 57, Curwensville 24
Elk County Catholic 67, Sheffield 40
D9 LEAGUE
DuBois 56, St. Marys 40
KSAC NORTH
Forest Area 61, Venango Catholic 55
A-C Valley 46, North Clarion 30
Clarion-Limestone 69, Union 50
KSAC SOUTH
Karns City 77, Cranberry 62
Clarion 58, Redbank Valley 42
Keystone 64, Moniteau 51
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Penns Valley 38, Clearfield 29
NON-CONFERENCE
Brookville 64, Homer-Center 42
Bradford 69, Wellsville (N.Y.) 55
Cameron County 47, Kane 39
GIRLS
AML
Elk County Catholic 42, Sheffield 21
Curwensville 45, Johnsonburg 24
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 56, DuBois 22
KSAC NORTH
North Clarion 67, A-C Valley 22
Clarion-Limestone 50, Union 46
Forest Area at Venango Catholic – PPD to Feb. 10
KSAC SOUTH
Cranberry 40, Karns City 30
Keystone 48, Moniteau 36
Redbank Valley 69, Clarion 65, overtime
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Penns Valley 69, Clearfield 51
NTL
Northern Potter 31, Galeton 22
Port Allegany 60, Oswayo Valley 21
Coudersport 58, Cameron County 14
Smethport 46, Austin 19
NON-CONFERENCE
Homer-Center 61, Brookville 59
Punxsutawney 51, West Shamokin 44
Kane 51, Otto-Eldred 32
Ridgway 39, Eisenhower 22
