Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 31 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 57, Curwensville 24

Elk County Catholic 67, Sheffield 40

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 56, St. Marys 40

KSAC NORTH

Forest Area 61, Venango Catholic 55

A-C Valley 46, North Clarion 30

Clarion-Limestone 69, Union 50

KSAC SOUTH

Karns City 77, Cranberry 62

Clarion 58, Redbank Valley 42

Keystone 64, Moniteau 51

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Penns Valley 38, Clearfield 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Brookville 64, Homer-Center 42

Bradford 69, Wellsville (N.Y.) 55

Cameron County 47, Kane 39

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 42, Sheffield 21

Curwensville 45, Johnsonburg 24

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 56, DuBois 22

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 67, A-C Valley 22

Clarion-Limestone 50, Union 46

Forest Area at Venango Catholic – PPD to Feb. 10

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 40, Karns City 30

Keystone 48, Moniteau 36

Redbank Valley 69, Clarion 65, overtime

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Penns Valley 69, Clearfield 51

NTL

Northern Potter 31, Galeton 22

Port Allegany 60, Oswayo Valley 21

Coudersport 58, Cameron County 14

Smethport 46, Austin 19

NON-CONFERENCE

Homer-Center 61, Brookville 59

Punxsutawney 51, West Shamokin 44

Kane 51, Otto-Eldred 32

Ridgway 39, Eisenhower 22

