 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 31 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Johnsonburg 57, Curwensville 24
Elk County Catholic 67, Sheffield 40

D9 LEAGUE

DuBois 56, St. Marys 40

KSAC NORTH

Forest Area 61, Venango Catholic 55
A-C Valley 46, North Clarion 30
Clarion-Limestone 69, Union 50

KSAC SOUTH

Karns City 77, Cranberry 62
Clarion 58, Redbank Valley 42
Keystone 64, Moniteau 51

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Penns Valley 38, Clearfield 29

NON-CONFERENCE

Brookville 64, Homer-Center 42
Bradford 69, Wellsville (N.Y.) 55
Cameron County 47, Kane 39

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 42, Sheffield 21
Curwensville 45, Johnsonburg 24

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 56, DuBois 22

KSAC NORTH

North Clarion 67, A-C Valley 22
Clarion-Limestone 50, Union 46
Forest Area at Venango Catholic – PPD to Feb. 10

KSAC SOUTH

Cranberry 40, Karns City 30
Keystone 48, Moniteau 36
Redbank Valley 69, Clarion 65, overtime

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Penns Valley 69, Clearfield 51

NTL

Northern Potter 31, Galeton 22
Port Allegany 60, Oswayo Valley 21
Coudersport 58, Cameron County 14
Smethport 46, Austin 19

NON-CONFERENCE

Homer-Center 61, Brookville 59
Punxsutawney 51, West Shamokin 44
Kane 51, Otto-Eldred 32
Ridgway 39, Eisenhower 22


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.