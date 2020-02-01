German Scores 27 as Clarion Boys Beat Redbank Valley; Keystone, KC, Forest Get Wins

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Cal German exploded for 27 points, five steals and five assists as Clarion went on the road and defeated Redbank Valley, 58-42.

(Photo of Clarion’s Cal German (No. 2 in white). German scored 27 points in the Bobcats win at Redbank Valley Friday. Photo by Mary Rearick)

Skylar Rhoades added seven points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals, Hunter Craddock chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds and NickFrederick had 10 points.

Chris Marshall had a team-high 20 points to lead the Bulldogs offense. Koltin Kline had a team-best three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.

KEYSTONE 64, MONITEAU 51

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Marc Rearick scored eight of his game-high tying 20 points in the second quarter, as Keystone used a strong second eight minutes to creep closer to the KSAC South title with a 64-51 win at Moniteau.

The Panthers, who need to win just one of their final two KSAC South games to claim their second consecutive divisional title, led 12-10 after one quarter but behind Rearick exploded for 23 second-quarter points to take a 35-24 halftime lead.

Troy Johnson also scored 20 points for Keystone and finished off a double-double with 10 rebounds while Brandon Pierce hit three 3-pointers and chipped in 11 points.

Kyle Pry paced Moniteau with 11 points, Ethan McDeavitt scored 10, Quinton Scriven added nine and Gage Neal eight.

KARNS CITY 77, CRANBERRY 62

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Chase Beighley exploded for 28 points to help Karns City defeat visiting Cranberry, 77-62.

Beighley was a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Gremlins offense. Nathan Waltman had 16 tallies and 12 rebounds while Caiden Corbett and Micah Rupp each added 12 points. Rupp also had eight rebounds, while Ethan McElroy added eight rebounds and seven assists.

Despite the loss, the Berries had three players in double figures. JT Stahlman paced the offense with 20 points, Cameron Russell added 16 and Matt McQuaide chipped in 11.

FOREST AREA 61, VENANGO CATHOLIC 55

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Putting four players in double digits, Forest Area took care of visiting Venango Catholic, 61-55, at East Forest.

Franklin Meals led the Fires with 15 points and five assists, Allen Johnston added 12 points and four steals, Jullian Gillenwater added 11 points and Ethan McWilliams scored 10 points.

In keeping with the team-wide theme for Forest Area, Noah Burke chipped in eight points, nine rebounds and three assists, Andrew Dandon had four points and five rebounds, Jacob Eddy hauled down six rebounds and hit a free throw and Waylan Dashner brought down six boards.

Andrew Burda exploded for a career-high 34 points for Venango Catholic including 17 in the fourth quarter. Brady Cicatella added eight points and Colin Deter seven for the Vikings.

