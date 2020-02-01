Hinderliter Scores 40 as Redbank Girls Beat Clarion in OT; Keystone, Cranberry Win as KSAC South Remains 3-Way Tie

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (D9Sports) – Tara Hinderliter scored seven of her career-high 40 points in overtime, as Redbank Valley outlasted visiting Clarion, 69-65, in one extra session to stay alive in the KSAC South race.

(Photo: Tara Hinderliter poured in a career-high 40 points as Redbank Valley beat Clarion in overtime. Photo by Shelly Atzeni.

The Lady Bulldogs trailed 60-58 in the closing seconds when Claire Clouse hit her only shot of the second half to force overtime with the game tied at 60.

Then in overtime, Hinderliter hit a pair of baskets while going 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to help Redbank Valley stay even with Keystone and Cranberry in the KSAC South race with each team at 6-2 in divisional play with two games left.

The game was a foul-fest with the teams being called for a combined 59 infractions including 32 on Redbank Valley and 27 on Clarion.

Each team had three players foul out of the contest, and Clarion finished the game with no eligible players on the bench.

With all the fouls, the teams also shot a combined 89 free throws with Clarion shooting a ridiculous 54 of them going 32 of 54 from the line. Redbank Valley was 18 of 35 from the line.

Fifteen of Hinderliter’s 40 points came from the charity stripe, as she was 15 of 22.

Hinderliter was the only Lady Bulldog to reach double digits with Clouse adding eight points and Caylen Rearick seven.

Kait Constantino scored 20 of her team-best 25 points from the free-throw line for Clarion going 20 of 24 from the charity stripe.

KK Girvan added 18 points for the Lady Cats before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

Clarion led 38-34 at halftime and 49-44 going to the fourth quarter only to see Redbank Valley rally to force overtime behind nine points from Hinderliter.

CRANBERRY 40, KARNS CITY 30

SENECA, Pa. – Ava Ferringer and Megan Hadden each scored 10 points to keep Cranberry alive in the KSAC South race with 40-30 win over visiting Karns City.

Ferringer added seven rebounds in the win, while Kaia Dean chipped in eight points and seven boards.

Emma Johns paced Karns City with 10 points with Rossi McMillen adding nine.

The victory keeps Cranberry tied with Keystone and Redbank Valley in the KSAC South race with each team checking in at 6-2 with two divisional games to play.

KEYSTONE 48, MONITEAU 36

KNOX, Pa. – Jozee Weaver completed a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to help Keystone upend visiting Moniteau, 48-36, and remain in a three-way tie for first place in the KSAC South.

Emily Lauer had 14 points to lead the Lady Panthers offense. Alyssa Dunlap had nine tallies and Natalie Bowser grabbed 11 boards to go along with eight points.

Kristin Auvil hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 4-for-4 at the charity stripe to finish with a team-best 14 points for the Lady Warriors. Ashlyn Pry had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Keystone is tied with Redbank Valley and Cranberry for first in the KSAC South with all three teams sporting identical 6-2 divisional records with two games left to play for each team. The Lady Panthers actually control their own destiny since their two games left are with Redbank Valley and Cranberry. If they win both of those contests they will win the KSAC South.

