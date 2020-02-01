 

Hometown Union to Perform Tonight at R** Bandana Winery

Saturday, February 1, 2020 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Hometown UnionLEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Hometown Union will be entertaining on Saturday night at R** Bandana Winery.

The event is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Stop by, indulge in a glass of wine, and enjoy the entertainment at R** Bandana Winery!

The winery opens at noon on Saturday.

R** Bandana Winery is located at 265 Allio Drive, Leeper, PA 16233.

For more information, visit R** Bandana’s Facebook page here.


